A letter to my unborn son

Abongile Nzelenzele talks to Mthokozisi Zungu



THIS IS HIS LETTER

Last night your mom told me that you have started kicking. I was so overcome with joy that I wished I was next to her for me to experience this first hand. Just to hear you kick my son, Manzini, Geda ka Gwabini, nyama kayishi ishangabaphephezeli wena owakhishwa ngenoni emgodini, mazikizela ngenkomo inkomoyasemahenyeni. Ncwane! Hamashe. I was so happy. I wanted to tell the whole world that my son is growing and that soon you will come into this world. My son is kicking!