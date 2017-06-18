#MillionComforts

AbongileNzelenzele talks to Richard Mabaso | Chief Executive Officer at Imbumba Foundation



It is an undeniable fact that education forms the basis of any child's healthy upbringing. So it is heartbreaking that in this day and age, that that precious education is often jeopardised by a completely natural cycle of life for young girls.

Studies show that teenage girls, between the ages of 12 and 18, living in poverty in

urban and rural areas can lose up to a fifth of their high school education because they do not have access to feminine hygiene products – and are too embarrassed to attend school during their menstrual period.