What's On: Franschhoek Champagne Fest & Made in the Cape Market.

Today at 12:52 Uttarakhand glacier break & flood damage in India The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Amitabh Sinha - Editor at The Indian Express

Today at 12:52 Flood warning issued for three provinces as heavy rains set to continue. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Elizabeth Viljoen - Forecaster- SAWS

Today at 12:56 Sports Wrap! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Micheal Pedro- EWN Sports Reporter

Today at 13:07 On the couch - Julie-Anne McDowell Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Julie-Anne McDowell

Today at 13:15 Boy Scouts of South Africa The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Dr Brendon Hausberger - Chief Scout

Today at 13:40 Food - local food company celebrates rooibos in all kinds of creative ways Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Andre Strydom

Today at 14:05 The impact of the first 1000 days of our lives, on our mental health The Azania Mosaka Show

Guests

Nicole Canin - Counselling Psychologist

Today at 14:07 Legal Talk - Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Adam Oken

Today at 15:10 Open to introduction Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:20 South Africa faces serious setback in its AstraZeneca vaccination campaign Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Mark Heywood, Editor at Daily Maverick

Today at 15:20 COVID Vaccine: should it be mandatory? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Pierre de Vos - Claude Leon Foundation Chair in Constitutional Governance. at University of Cape Town

Today at 15:40 Brain of CapeTalk Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:50 The great wealth tax debate: Heed the 60-million South Africans, rather than the 100,000 wealthiest Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Judge Dennis Davis - Chair at Davis Tax Committee

Today at 16:05 Vaccine rollout put on hold Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:20 Memorial Website Launched for our Fallen Heroes! Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Maggie Verster

Today at 16:55 Open for calls and comments Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 17:05 What is the deal with the Nkandla 'Tea Party' Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Prof Steven Friedman - Professor of Political Studies at University Of Johannesburg (Uj)

Today at 17:10 SA's Covid-19 fight as AstraZeneca vaccine rollout temporarily put on hold Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Professor Helen Rees

Today at 17:20 South Africa faces serious setback in its AstraZeneca vaccination Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Mark Heywood - Executive Director at Section27

Today at 17:20 Thuli Madonsela receives French knighthood from President Macron Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Prof Thuli Madonsela

Today at 17:45 Buccaneers beat Chiefs in Super Bowl LV for Tom Brady's seventh Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Dr Ross Tucker - Sports Scientist at Sports Science Institute Of South Africa

Today at 18:08 South Africa’s Covid vaccine plans have changed The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Stavros Nicolau - National Covid Vaccine Coordination Committee member at ...

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Arthur Kamp - Economist at Sanlam Investment Management

Today at 19:08 Spot Money Introduces Open Banking Offering In SA The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andre Hugo - CEO at Spot Money

Today at 19:19 ZOOM Business Book feature : Mark Makepeace on his book, FTSE: The inside story The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mark Makepeace - Founder And Former CEO at FTSE Group

Today at 19:33 ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Broadcaster, Azania Mosaka The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Azania Mosaka

