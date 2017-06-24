Preparing your kids for adulthood

Abongile Nzelenzele talks to Dr Gillian Moody



A few weeks ago my colleague Africa Melane sparked a conversation on young adults still living with their parents.

We had some listeners say they don't mind having their children at home till into their

twenties because it means they can become more financially stable, before moving out of the house. Other parents rejected this notion saying the earlier a young person can stand on their own two feet, the better.