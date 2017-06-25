Outdoor Feature: Cape Duo Challenge

Abongile Nzelenzele talks to Peter Diesel Reynolds



It's that time of the morning where we try to inspire you to get out of that warm bed and get active. And this week we are hoping to get the blood pumping with a brand new, first-of-its kind cycling experience aimed at road riders and mountain bike enthusiasts alike.





The Cape Duo Challenge features teams of two tackling a variety of routes across

paved roads and mountain bike track, with the race beginning in the Slanghoek Valley, moving through Welbedacht in Wellington and ending in the Rhebokskloof Wine Farmin Paarl.