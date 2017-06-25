Severe blood shortage in W/Cape

Abongile Nzelenzele talks to Marlize van der Merwe



Now, if you don't think of this as a serious concern, let me put it to you this way: the

Western Province Blood Transfusion Service needs to maintain a blood stock level of

FIVE days at all times to meet the demand of patients who need blood transfusions for

their survival. But right now, we only have about TWO days of group O blood in the

entire province.