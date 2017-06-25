Sport: Women in rugby

Abongile Nzelenzele talks to Samuel Mahlatsi



We get behind our team wether they are in the Sevens form of the game or the 15-man

format. But sometimes we forget that rugby isn't just for men.

Our women are pretty good at the sport as well, and it is growing in popularity.

Currently there is an international Womens Sevens tournament happening and locally

the sport is also seeing more support in our communities.