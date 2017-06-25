Whatsapp and the law

Abongile Nzelenzele talks to Simon Colman Executive Head: Digital Distribution at SHA Specialist Underwriters



Whatsapp has become a very popular means for communication not only around the

globe, but also right here in South Africa. Millions use it on their cellphones to stay in touch and spread information. But the use of the popular communication tool has now come under the legal spotlight.This follows a case in India where a person acting as the administrator of a Whatsapp group was arrested and charged for defaming the Prime Minister after publishing an allegedly insulting image of the head of state on the group.