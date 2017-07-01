Health Feature: Now lifestyle advice can save lives

Africa Melane talks to Nicole Jennings



IN a first for the continent, health care practitioners including doctors and nurses will

now be trained to offer patients potentially lifesaving advice when it comes to altering

their lifestyles to avoid chronic illness.

The initiative is called "Brief Behavioural Change Counselling."

And it is already popular in Australia, Canada and the USA, but has never been

implemented in Africa.