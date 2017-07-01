Lead SA Feature: Fundza

Africa Melane talks to Dorothy Dyer Fundza Literacy Specialist



In this digital age, getting kids to read and interested in libraries is not always easy.

But the good people at the FunDza Literacy Trust are not only getting young South

Africans reading, they are winning awards for their sterling efforts.

The organisation has been selected as the inaugural recipient of The Joy of Reading

Award 2017 because of a groundbreaking initiative that allows people to "read" on their phones or other devices connected to the internet.