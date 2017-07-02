Outdoor Active: What's your junk status?

Africa Melane talks to Morne Du Plessis WWF SA CEO



We have heard the term junk status tossed about over the last few months to refer to

SA's credit rating status. But the good folks at the WWF are putting a new spin on the term and asking "What is YOUR junk status?" when it comes to conservation efforts.

During the Living Planet Conference (LPC) set for 27 July, WWF South Africa will bring

together experts in the food, energy and water sectors to share solutions when it comes to waste.

We are unknowingly part of this massive global crisis – our landfills piling up, food

waste filling our dustbin, good drinking water going down the drain and perfect South

African sunshine going to waste.