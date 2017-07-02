Ethiopia Airlines

Africa Melane talks to Bathi Jwaai(Ethiopia Airlines Sales Manager)



IN the past week, the folks at Ethiopia Airlines have come under fire for causing huge

flight delays, having a knock-on effect, meaning many passengers who were to catch

connecting flights were unavoidably delayed, some for hours.

This comes at a time when the airline is trying to beef up its service with new planes

and special Rolls Royce engines.