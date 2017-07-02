City's affordable housing dilemma

Africa Melane talks to Deon Van Zyl



Often we have heard the knee-jerk reaction of City property owners, balking at the idea

of affordable or low cost housing in or around the CBD.

It seems many city dwellers suffer from the NIMBY syndrome: Not In My Back Yard,

when it comes to accodomating the City's working class or poorer sectors of the

community.