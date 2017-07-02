Hout Bay community leader on July 1 protest

Africa Melane talks to Lungisa Bezile



As the sun rose over Hout Bay yesterday, hundreds of frustrated and angry Imizamo

Yethu residents took to the streets, blockading entrances and stoning vehicles passing

by.

Yesterday the protestors said they were unhappy at the reblocking process in the area

following a devastating blaze that affected 1500 in March. Residents told

EyeWitenssNews they've been waiting for too long to be able to rebuild their homes.

And they say the council has dragged its heels in taking effective action to see them

rehoused.