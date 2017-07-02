The power of listening

Africa Melane talks to Yvonne Wakeford



Yesterday we took a call from a listener who seemed to have a somewhat skewed view

on what life is like if you are a black South African.

At the time Yvonne Wakeford was listening to the show and decided to make contact.

Yvonne has recently returned from the U.S where she lectured in psychology at the

predominantly black Shaw University in Raleigh, North Carolina.