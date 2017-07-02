Movie Review: Despicable Me 3

Africa Melane talks to Gayle Edmunds



This time, the reformed villain Gru (voiced by Steve Carell) is in domestic bliss with his

fellow secret agent Lucy (Kristen Wiig) and the three orphans Agnes, Edith and Margo.

But when bad guy, Balthazar Bratt (Trey Parker), escapes custody, Gru and Lucy are

dismissed from the Anti-Villain League.

The duo then turn to Gru's brother Dru (also played by Steve Carell), to assist in Bratt’s re-capture. And that is when the adventure kicks off.