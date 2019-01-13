The Outdoor Report.

Guest: Jeff Ayliffe.
My next guest shot to fame when he appeared as the leading man in Season 2 of The Bachelor SA. Fans of the show were gripped as the almost impossibly handsome and chiseled Marc Bucker. In the end, Marc picked Marisia van Wyk to be his leading lady, but Qiniso van Damme, who made it through to the final six, will this week hit our screens again as the first-ever Bachelorette - so does Marc have any words of advice for her?LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests
1) Terence Isaacs | Head of Filming and Events Permitting at City of Cape Town
2) Zayd Halim | Exco member at Commercial Producers Association Of South Africa
Guest: Phakamani Xaba | Principal Horticulturist: Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens at SANBILISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: A certified Past Life Regression Therapist based here in Cape Town, Janet Homan.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Now one of our guests broke barriers by creating a wonderful underwear line for trans women - a first in the country. This was inspired by her teenage daughter coming out as transgender last year in August. Joanne Chemaly and her daughter Hailie join Sara-Jayne to share their story.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Local dentist Dr Jason Sam from Jason Sam Dentistry in Bervliegt.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jeff caught up with Ashraf Orrie who is attempting the George 7 Peaks Run today.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Canto Wine pairing
Mirage TikTok Challenge
Bombay Brasserie Valentine’s
Gayle reviews The Stranger. It is an eight-part British mystery thriller series written primarily by Danny Brocklehurst and based on the 2015 Harlan Coben novel of the same title.LISTEN TO PODCAST
EU vaccine policy in chaos
Unionist parties in Northern Ireland say now the UK should trigger the same emergency provision to secure frictionless trade.
Two men who organised a mass snowball fight during the latest coronavirus lockdown in the UK have each been fined £10,000.