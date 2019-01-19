The Outdoor Report.

Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:50
Property: A closer look at properties under 2 million rand
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Esteani Marx - Head of Real Estate at Lightstone Properties
Guests
Esteani Marx - Head of Real Estate at Lightstone Properties
125
Today at 05:10
More than 40 drunk JHB drivers arrested over the weekend
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Wayne Minnaar - Spokesperson at Johannesburg Metro Police Department
Guests
Wayne Minnaar - Spokesperson at Johannesburg Metro Police Department
125
Today at 05:46
More permanent restrictions on the alcohol industry on the horizon?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Maurice Smithers - Director at Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance
Guests
Maurice Smithers - Director at Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance
125
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
Back-to-school clothes appeal
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tasneem Hoosain-Fielies
Guests
Tasneem Hoosain-Fielies
125
Today at 06:44
Moolah Monday : Spot Money
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andre Hugo - CEO of Spot Money
Guests
Andre Hugo - CEO of Spot Money
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Is Janssen vaccine the answer to AstraZeneca fail?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Glenda Gray
Guests
Prof Glenda Gray
125
Today at 07:20
Lockdown leaves market flooded with vacancies
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Michelle Dickens - Managing Director at Tenant Profile Network
Guests
Michelle Dickens - Managing Director at Tenant Profile Network
125
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 08:07
Could you get the sack for refusing the Covid jab at work?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Hugo Pienaar - Director of the Employment practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
Guests
Hugo Pienaar - Director of the Employment practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr
125
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Focus on Brazil
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White - of Johannesburg Business School
Guests
Prof Lyal White - of Johannesburg Business School
125
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:40
Dis-chem Brain of CapeTalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:08
International news: BBC Outlook
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:33
Business Insider with Helena Wasserman
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Helena Wasserman
Guests
Helena Wasserman
125
Today at 11:05
Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-Opportunities before the tax year end…..
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Guests
Paul Roelofse
125
Today at 11:20
Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
125
Today at 11:32
New oppurtunities for private rail operators if Transnet gets on board
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rohan Vos
Guests
Rohan Vos
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Broadcaster, Azania Mosaka
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Azania Mosaka
Guests
Azania Mosaka
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up