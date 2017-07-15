Lead SA Feature: Sunshine Cinema

Africa Melane talks to Sydelle Willow Smith



The people at Sunshine Cinema are on a mission.

They want to take a quality cinematic experience to communities across this continent

that would otherwise not have the benefit of a simple pleasure like watching a movie.

They describe themselves as a “solar powered mobile cinema that converts solar

energy into social impact.”

The idea is that showing people compelling content, it will spark action and drive

positive social change.