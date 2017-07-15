Poet is making things "write" on the Cape Flats

Africa Melane talks to Shaun Warner



At this time of year, as we approach Mandela Day, many South Africans make a special effort to help those less fortunate. But for some people, making a sacrifice for others and putting their needs first is a daily activity.

Shaun Warner is a poet and carpenter, who has been motivated by his love of the

written word, to teach kids in the Ottery area how to read and write.

His project is about a year old, and it has already grown from 18 kids to 47. And it all

began when he realised kids in the area still did not have basic literacy skills, despite

being in school.