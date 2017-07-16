Inspirational CT: Project 90 By 2030 Our next guest is celebrating a milestone.

Africa Melane talks to Lorna Fuller, Director of Project 90 by 2030



Project 90 by 2030 is an environmental organisation in Cape Town celebrating its tenth birthday this month.



Project 90 by 2030 was established as a national project of the Goedgedacht Trust in 2007. Their main purpose is to challenge South Africans to change the way they live and the way that they relate to the environment.