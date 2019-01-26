The 2018-2019 Exhibition Programme.

Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 13:40
Food - Siba Mtongana opens pop-up restaurant in CT
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Siba Mtongana
Today at 13:48
Employees let down by failed promise of economic relief through Covid-19 TERS
The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 14:05
Homeschooling vs online schooling - choosing the right route for you
The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk - Legal Talk - Marlon Shevelew tackles questions around rental property issues
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist
The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 14:40
The Every woman Project - textile artwork connecting the women of Cape Town - one stitch at a time
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:50
Music with Sibusiso 'Mash' Mashiloane
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 15:10
Open to introduction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:10
EWN: Scene setting of vaccine arrival
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:20
Intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:20
PTSD exploding amongst our educators
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 15:40
Brain of CapeTalk!
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Uganda's Bobi Wine fills an election petition
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:05
Redi Tlhabi | The ANC and its factions: A threat to the country
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:20
Explainer: How GameStop And An Army Of Reddit Traders Exposed The Riskiest Market In Decades
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:33
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet: Ford Figo Freestyle
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:05
Daily Maverick: Hearings into the State Security Agency
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:20
Myanmar's military stages coup d'etat
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:45
Rugby Australia offer to host British and Irish Lions tour Down Under
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:08
How has the fate of MBA qualification changed during Covid-19? Is it still worth it?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature: Work: A History of How We Spend Our Time by James Suzman
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Other People’s Money - Gina Schoeman, CITI's economist
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
