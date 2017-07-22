Health Feature: The mental cause and effect of obesity

Africa Melane talks to Dr Ian Westmore | Board member of the Psychiatry Management Group



If you think that your battle to lose weight is just a physical challenge, well, our next

guest wants to tell you about the mental toll it may take on your life.

Chances are you know someone who has a weight problem. Afterall, 6 out of 10 South

Africans are overweight or obese. It is also no longer just an adult problem with 1 in 4 girls and 1 in 5 boys between the ages of 2 and 14 years being overweight or obese.