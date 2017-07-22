News item: ANC top 6 boomerangs back to CT

Africa Melane talks to Paul Herman News24 political writer



It seems divisions in the ANC in this province run so deep, the party’s top brass are

having to boomerang back to the Mother City for a second consecutive weekend.

Last week the ANC's National Working Committee (NWC) jetted into the Cape to finally heal the rifts their own ranks that has seen the Dullah Omar branch all but collapse. Even last week’s meeting led by the ANC top six was plagued by divisions and adjourned because no working solution could be found.

ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa has confirmed, in reports, that the leadership would

return to the province this weekend for further discussions which would fuel

recommendations for a way forward. And at the heart of these talks is the provincial executive committee's (PEC) decision to disband the Dullah Omar regional leadership.