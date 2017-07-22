News item: DAFF hooks one of SA's "biggest poachers"

In fact, Arnold Bengis was even awarded an honorary doctorate by the Ben-Gurion

University in 2003.

Today he is in the headlines for very different reasons.

Bengis – who is currently believed to be living in Israel – has been exposed as the man behind a multi-million dollar poaching trade that stripped this country of already

limited rock lobster resources.

In the last week Dept of Fisheries representatives returned to SA victorious after a US

court ruled Bengis will now have to pay $37.3million (R485m) in restitution because he

had failed to pay an original 2004 restitution order.

Bengis, now 81, was sentenced in the Court for the Southern District of New York for

charges related to a case stemming from his Hout Bay based fishing company’s

poaching, specifically West Coast rock lobster.

Bengis now faces another 57 months in an American federal prison.