Africa Report: Zambia unstable as Kaunda hospitalised

Africa Melane talks to Owen Miyanza



It was Mark Twain who once, famously said that the reports of his death were

"exagerrated" after the newspapers of his day falsely reported he had died.

It was a similar situation for 93-year-old Zambian leader Kenneth Kaunda this week.

The nation's former longtime president has been hospitalised in the capital Lusaka,

which fuelled "fake news" reports he had infact passed away.