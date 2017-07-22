Going vegetarian: Cooking with Veena Vassen

Africa Melane talks to Veena Vassen



If you are like me, then meat is an essential part of your diet.

But in an age where so much emphasis is placed on trying to be the healthiest versions

of ourselves we can be, our next guest may just convince you to turn vegetarian.

Veena Vassen offers vegetarian cooking classes, and she joins us today, to lift the lid on

what makes vegetarian cooking great...