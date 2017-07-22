Cellphone bank fraud

Africa Melane talks to Reana Steyn Ombudsman for banking



Last week we discussed the rising threat of banking fraud, with criminals using

your cellphone to get their hands on your money.

With that in mind, we contacted the Banking Ombudsman about this worrying

trend. And it seems more and more of you are enoucntering similar problems. this

reality is perhaps reflected in a tweet from the Ombud on July 17 saying her

office had "handled 842 internet banking complaints in the year to end-June."

Second was ATM banking complaints(612 complaints in 2017 to date). So the

trend is clear: criminals are targeting internet banking, which is often linked to

your phone for your convenience.