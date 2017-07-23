Copper theft: the knock on effect

Africa Melane talks to Alderman JP Smith Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security at City of Cape Town



Chances are that you have in some way been affected by cable theft in this city.

Perhaps you have missed a train, or been late for work or an appointment because of

cable thieves. Or perhaps your telephone line is disconnected because of thieves

making off with Telkom wiring.(Telkom lost over R200 million during the 2015 financial

year, due to copper cable theft.) There have been proposals to shut scrapyards dealing in stolen cables and copper and even to ban the export of copper, stripped from wiring.