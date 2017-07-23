Tech can boost education levels

Africa Melane talks to Alan Goldberg Director Of Education at Digicape



KEY QUOTE FROM GOLDBERG

"In a nutshell, for the potential of technology in South Africa to be fully realised, the

state and education system need to formally buy in to its potential and invest in teacher training programmes. Adequate funding for its adoption and advancement in schools – starting with those whose students are primarily from previously disadvantaged backgrounds – needs to be allocated. It also requires effective safeguarding of devices, particularly in communities prone to crime."