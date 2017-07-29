Health Feature: Tackling mental illness

Africa Melane talks to Other Dr Stott



Let’s start by asking: do you sometimes feel isolated, cut off from those around you? Or do you find that you can’t sleep or perhaps you want to just stay in that state of sleep and not get out of bed? Or do you feel your problems are so overwhelming you try to drink them away?

Well, these symptoms affect more South Africans than you may think.

And according to our next guest, these could be the first signs of mental illness.

A report from the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Cape Town (UCT),(from 2004-2014) states that one-third of the South African population suffers from some form of mental illness. What is even more surprising is that 75% of these sufferers do NOT get the appropriate help.