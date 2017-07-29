News item: Rocky road to banning diesel and petrol cars

Africa Melane talks to Other Howard Cox



Chances are that in the last 24 hours, or perhaps even right now, you are in a petrol or diesel vehicle or have used one.Well, can you imagine a City without any petrol or diesel cars? Not having to breathe in any offensive fumes or queue at petrol stations when the diesel or petrol price rises or falls?Well, there is a global push in that direction.France will end sales of petrol and diesel vehicles by 2040 to meet its commitment to the Paris climate accord.