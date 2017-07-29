Indoni's Ikhaya: Turning loss into art

Africa Melane talks to Sbonakaliso Ndaba



Loss is part of the human condition. We lose loved ones, our lives change, and we move forward. Our next guest is has taken that sense of loss, it's fallout and turned it into a aesthetically beautiful and moving work of art.



Sbonakaliso Ndaba is an accomplished choreographer and the artistic director of the Indoni Dance Arts & Leadership Academy.

And she is part of the creative collective behind “iKhaya” - a brand new work showing the lives of children having to gropw up without the guiding hand of parents or guardians.