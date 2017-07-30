Health Focus: Vaping and "popcorn lung"

Africa Melane talks to Prof Richard Van Zyl Smit | Pulmonologist at UCT's Dept of Medicine



Are you one of those people who are proudly puffing away at your e-cigarette or vape

device, thinking you are doing your lungs a favour?

Well, then our next guest might have some news for you.

It is widely accepted that vaping is a healthier option than smoking tobacco. And that it

can be used as a tool to wean yourself off more harmful tobacco products.

But that does not mean you are in the clear if you are vaping.

Prof Richard Van Zyl Smit of UCT's Lung Research Unit is joining us this morning to shedsome light on a condition known as "popcorn lung" and it is not as fun as it sounds...