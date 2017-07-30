Health Focus: Vaping and "popcorn lung"

Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Today at 04:50
Fitness with Liezel van der Westhuizen
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - KFM Mornings host at KFM
Guests
Liezel Van Der Westhuizen - KFM Mornings host at KFM
125
Today at 05:46
Golden Globe 2021 nominees list is in!
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
125
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Stephan Lombard
125
Today at 06:25
Keeping up with the petrol-poor "Kumars"
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Henrik Daugbjerg - Chairman at Muizenberg Community Watch
Guests
Henrik Daugbjerg - Chairman at Muizenberg Community Watch
125
Today at 06:44
Sports Showdown : Super Bowl Monday
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Bob O'Connor - ESPN Africa's Special Correspondent
Guests
Bob O'Connor - ESPN Africa's Special Correspondent
125
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Ford on their billion rand investment in SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dhiren Vanmali - Ford Executive Director of Government Affairs for Africa
Guests
Dhiren Vanmali - Ford Executive Director of Government Affairs for Africa
125
Today at 07:20
Aviation Authority raises concern about 14 cashes in one month in SA
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Poppy Khoza - Director at Sa Civil Aviation Authority
Guests
Poppy Khoza - Director at Sa Civil Aviation Authority
125
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 08:07
Trailblazer : Carice Anderson
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Carice Anderson - Executive coach and author
Guests
Carice Anderson - Executive coach and author
125
Today at 08:21
City Fave: Clay Cafe in the City
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jade Saunders
Guests
Jade Saunders
125
Today at 09:33
Open Lines
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 09:40
BRAIN OF CAPETALK
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle - Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 10:33
Locaflix, Mzanzi's own streaming service
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Bongane Radebe
Guests
Bongane Radebe
125
Today at 10:45
Walk in solidarity of hospitality industry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rudi Minaar
Richard Key
Guests
Rudi Minaar
Richard Key
125
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips - Futurist, Medical Doctor and the group executive for people and culture at ABSA
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips - Futurist, Medical Doctor and the group executive for people and culture at ABSA
125
Today at 11:32
Hospital from Home.
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 11:45
Amanzi for Food
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Sarah Durr
Guests
Sarah Durr
125
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Guests
JJ Cornish
125
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up