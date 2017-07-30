TRAVEL: Art and Antarctica

Africa Melane talks to Katrine Classens



When Katrine Classens heard that UCt was sending a special team to investigate the

Marginal Ice Zone in Antarctica, she booked her place.

Not only would it be a cutting edge probe into climate change, but it would also

provide her with an opportunity as an artist to tell the story of climate change and how

we can create a space to respond to this approproately and effectively.