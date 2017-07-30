INNOVATION: Fake news threat escalates

Africa Melane talks to Ylva Rodny-Gumede | Department of Journalism, Film and Television at Uni of Johannesburg



Fake news has become quite a common phrase in the news and social media lately.

If you are a Facebook or Twitter user you will know that feeds and social media

platforms are bombarded with dubious stories and some outright false information that

suits some party's agenda. In this country we have experienced it all first hand. we only have to look at the Bell Pottinger saga and their media campaign.