Africa's Book Club: African Choir

Africa Melane talks to Philip Miller Composer of African Choir



A few weeks ago we spoke to Thuthuka Sibisi about the production Grace

Notes. And this week we are touching on another project that involves Thuthuka and composer Phillip Miller.

Phillip joins us this morning to tell us more about "The African Choir 1891 Re-imagined." The installation tells the story of a 14 member African choir and their first tour to Victorian England in 1891. It is made up of five songs re-created by the composers from an original nineteenth century concert programme along with twenty photographic portraits of the original members of the Choir re-discovered in London at the Hulton Archive after 125 years. The choir had members from mission stations and church choirs in the Eastern Cape. They toured England and the USA and included such social activists as Charlotte

Maxeke (née Manye), her sister Katie Makanya and Paul Xiniwe. They performed to great acclaim to large audiences in England, and before Queen

Victoria.