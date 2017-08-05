Health Feature: SA lags behind international breastfeeding standard

Africa Melane talks to Other Jenny Wright



The UN organisation says babies foods and liquids in addition to breast milk before six months were up to 2.8 times more likely to die than their exclusively breastfed peers.



With us approaching the end of international Breast Feeding Week, you have to then wonder why so few women in South Africa are adhering to their advice.



Stats SA research reveals that exclusive breastfeeding (up to 6 months) has risen to 32 percent from a low 8 percent.The world average sits at 43 percent.



So we are moving in the right direction, but are we doing it fast enough?