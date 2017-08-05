Future of collab schools

Africa Melane talks to Tshepo Motsepe



Scores of teachers have raised concerns about the Western Cape Education Department’s proposal on collaboration or Collab schools as they are known.

Two unions representing teachers(Sadtu and Naptosa) sounded the alarm during a recent portfolio committee on basic education oversight visit to Cape schools.



The unions say they want closer consultation with education bosses on the rules that will apply to the seven public schools operating as Collab institutions