News item: Are you using fake medicines?

Africa Melane talks to Dr Maharaj



Let me give you a chilling example: According to Unicef 438 000 people died from Malaria in 2015. Now consider that one-third of anti-malaria drugs in sub-Saharan Africa are counterfeit, unnecessarily causing more than 120 000 annual deaths. Clearly these fatalities are avoidable.



Fake malaria drugs are however just a fraction of the counterfeit medication problem on this continent and in this country.