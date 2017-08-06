Nature Diary: Pasteurized eggs

Africa Melane talks to Adel van der Merwe Head of Egg Business at Quantum Foods



If you were listening to the show last week, you might remember a listener

asking us about pasteurised eggs.

So this week we got in an expert to tell us exactly how you can pasteurise

eggs, and why there is a demand for them in the market.

We are joined this morning by Adel van der Merwe, an executive at

Quantum Foods, the company who owns Nulaid, who recently bought over

Safe Eggs, an egg pasteurizing operation.