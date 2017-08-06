Anti and pro JZ marches

Africa Melane talks to Lawson Naidoo



This week will see a number political parties and civil society groupings join

hands in opposition to the presidency of Jacob Zuma.

Over the next two days various marches will take place across this country

calling, once again, for Jacob Zuma to be removed as president.

The ANC will be holding their own demonstrations to show support for the

underfire president.