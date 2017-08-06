Dullah Omar family speaks out

Africa Melane talks to Latifah Omar



This week a series of anti and pro Zuma marches are happening around the

crucial decision regarding a vote of no confidence in the president.

And the ANC's Dullah Omar Region is leading the march, backing Zuma.

The family on Friday released a statement saying: "Neither he, nor his

name, should ever be associated with justifying the reprehensible

or defending the indefensible. As a family, we cannot allow him to

be undermined simply because of his absence."