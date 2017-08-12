Lead SA Feature: Eskom Expo for Young Scientists

Africa Melane talks to Olga Peel Eskom Expo Regional Science Fair Director



Curiosity may have killed the cat, as the saying goes. But a healthy sense of curiosity is also what drives young scientists to make groundbreaking discoveries.

And discovering the next generation of curious scientists is what the people at the

Eskom Expo for Young Scientists (EEYS) are all about. The expo is South Africa’s largest science fair for school learners. It offers them an opportunity to exhibit their own scientific investigations based on a solution to a problem they have identified in their community or envrionment. The competition is over 36 years old and was launched as a platform for developing passion for science amongst youngsters.