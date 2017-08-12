Running to raise rape awareness

Africa Melane talks to Claire McFarlane



Just over a year ago, you might have caught an interview with our next guest.

Back then she spoke to Kieno Kammies about a remarkable journey she was about to

embark on. Claire McFarlane decided to literally put her best foot forward to raise awareness and support for rape survivors. She herself survived a brutal attack.

Her mission now is to run 16km of beach in 184 countries across the globe.

Today she joins us as she prepares to tackle the continent of Africa.

So far she has run through 26 countries and is now preparing to take on Kenya next...