Indigenous people rights

Africa Melane talks to Tania Kleinhans-Cedras



Last week you and I were justifiably focused on the vote of no confidence in

President Jacob Zuma as well as Womens Day celebrations.

But did you also know that last Wednesday was also International Day of the

World's Indigenous People?

The day was first observed by the United Nations in 1994.

The UN says there are an estimated 370 million indigenous people in 90

countries across the globe.

And this morning we are placing the spotlight on our Khoisan citizens.

On Wednesday a special gathering was held outside the Castle of GoodHope

as it symbolises the first onslaught against the Khoisan.