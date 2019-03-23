What is the quality of political communication in SA?

Guest: Dr Glenda Daniels / Senior Lecturer in the Department of Media Studies at Wits University.
In a recent Architectural Review article Phakamani Xaba and Melanie Boehi write that "the political and historical layers of South Africa’s botanical gardens need to be unpeeled to confront colonial and apartheid legacies. " and argues that while developments made to Kirstenbosch since the start of democracy have increased they've done little to address those legacies.
Phakamani Xaba, Principal Horticulturist - Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens at SANBI
Local author Qarnita Loxton was on 6th February revealed as the 2021 recipient of the Philida Literary Award, established in 2020 to pay tribute to his life and work of the late South African writer Andre Brink. His, widow the writer Karina Szuzrek tells Sara-Jayne King about the award.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Gayle Edmunds looks at The 78th Golden Globe Awards nominations. They are scheduled for Feb. 28 and will be shown on NBC.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Hunting down the SA mutated virus in the UK
UK on target to vaccinate all over 50’s by May
Up to 87 million pints of beer (49.5m litres) will be thrown away as a result of pub closures during Covid lockdowns around the UK, an industry body has calculated.
Joining Sara-Jayne on the line are the parents of 10-year-old Ethan Palagangwe. He's a young man from Mitchell's Plain who is realising his dream of becoming a professional singer.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Couples
Peter Phillip and Veronika Komarkoba
Nicola Bruns and Brian Bergsteedt
Dr. Fundile Nyathi
Anke Pearson who has lost 15kgs following a keto diet
Diana Coke from Brighton in the UK, gave up full-time employment to enter competitions full time- and has won more than a quarter of a million pounds worth of prizes (or over 4 million rand) to date. Di enters around 400 competitions a week and wins so much cash and prizes she's been able to give up her job as a graphic designer.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jeff gives his latest report on what's happening outdoors in the Western Cape.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Military coup in Myanmar rocks the region
World’s largest battery to be built in Australia
Israel Folau back in the news after not being signed by the Dragons, Rugby League club
Affected by misfortune? Change your name...