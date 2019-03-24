What's on.

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 22:31
Higher education COVID response: Connection is key to positive outcomes - survey
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Felicity Coughlan - Director at The Independent Institute of Education (The IIE
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly' Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own. 9 February 2021 8:49 PM
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
More people buying cases of wine to stock up home cellars, says Ken Forrester Winemaker Ken Forrester says he's seen an increase in the number of people ordering multiple cases of wine in response to the vari... 9 February 2021 7:12 PM
View all Local
Sona 2021: Vaccine strategy and economic growth plan expected to dominate speech President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday and it will be dramatically different fr... 9 February 2021 5:57 PM
Mmusi Maimane building a movement of independent candidates to contest election The ANC, DA and EFF should be shaking in their boots. Lester Kiewit interviews One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane. 9 February 2021 1:27 PM
Coalition of the wounded: 'Malema-Zuma tea session sent out strong message' It's believed that EFF leader Julius Malema's visit to Nkandla last week was aimed at sending a strong message to the ANC's anti-Z... 8 February 2021 2:24 PM
View all Politics
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Why there is a flurry of SA companies selling their offshore investments Does the security of cash outweigh assets in uncertain times? Gibs' Professor Nick Binedell discusses the trend on The Money Show. 9 February 2021 6:52 PM
Bruce Whitfield’s 'Upside of Down' sells 10K copies. Updated paperback out now The Money Show presenter Bruce Whitfield’s bestseller now has an updated paperback edition – available at good bookstores. 9 February 2021 3:00 PM
View all Business
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 1 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of CapeTalk ICYMI - CapeTalk's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 9 February 2021 12:56 PM
Rovos Rail - the world's most luxurious train - has a Valentine's Day special Rovos Rail founder Rohan Vos talks about his ultra-opulent train, upcoming specials – and SA’s dysfunction railway system. 9 February 2021 11:43 AM
Meet Henrey Joseph, the man who cooked up Cape Town's 2.5 metre long gatsby Cape Town businessman Henrey Joseph is the brains behind what might possibly be the longest gatsby in Mzansi. 8 February 2021 5:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
[VIDEO] Sneakers you can slip into without using your hands For those of you who just don't want to bend down to put your sneakers on, Nike has come up with just the ticket. 3 February 2021 8:31 AM
Here's when to start exercising again after you've had Covid Phase it in, says Dr Khulise Singata, start slow and don't rush it. 30 January 2021 10:13 AM
Cape Town rugby fans bid farewell to Newlands, WP's last game at the old stadium Kick-off at DHL Newlands for Carling Currie Cup semifinal between DHL WP and the Cell C Sharks but the stands must remain empty. 23 January 2021 4:45 PM
View all Sport
Saved by the Bell star Dustin Diamond dies aged 44 Diamond had only recently been diagnosed with cancer and had just completed his first round of treatment according to his agent.... 2 February 2021 11:59 AM
How about sleeping on a houseboat in the V&A Waterfront this Valentine's Day Jeff Ayeliffe speaks to Kate Elliot from Waterfront Houseboats about these custom-built boats introduced at the V&A Waterfront. 30 January 2021 8:19 AM
Join TV presenter Ingrid Jones for soulful Sunday sounds on CapeTalk John Maytham chats to TV presenter and editor-in-chief at Mikateko Media ahead of her #AnHourWIth show this coming Sunday. 29 January 2021 9:14 AM
View all Entertainment
View all World
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Guest: Alan Marriott Organizer of Comic Ex & Martin Myers / Media And Marketing
Manager at Bmg Wester.


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

Decolonialising Kirstenbosch

8 February 2021 9:46 AM

In a recent  Architectural Review article Phakamani Xaba and Melanie Boehi write that "the political and historical layers of South Africa’s botanical gardens need to be unpeeled to confront colonial and apartheid legacies. " and argues that while developments made to Kirstenbosch since the start of democracy have increased they've done little to address those legacies.

 

Phakamani Xaba, Principal Horticulturist - Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens at SANBI

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SJ's Book Club: Local author Qarnita Loxton receives the Philida Literary Award

7 February 2021 10:12 AM

Local author Qarnita Loxton was on 6th February revealed as the 2021 recipient of the Philida Literary Award, established in 2020 to pay tribute to his life and work of the late South African writer Andre Brink. His, widow the writer Karina Szuzrek tells Sara-Jayne King about the award. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Golden Globes 2021 nominations

7 February 2021 9:58 AM

Gayle Edmunds looks at The 78th Golden Globe Awards nominations. They are scheduled for Feb. 28 and will be shown on NBC.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UK Report with Gavin Grey

7 February 2021 9:44 AM

Hunting down the SA mutated virus in the UK
UK on target to vaccinate all over 50’s by May


Up to 87 million pints of beer (49.5m litres) will be thrown away as a result of pub closures during Covid lockdowns around the UK, an industry body has calculated. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

10-year-old singing prodigy needs help

7 February 2021 9:31 AM

Joining Sara-Jayne on the line are the parents of 10-year-old Ethan Palagangwe. He's a young man from Mitchell's Plain who is realising his dream of becoming a professional singer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Talking Point: Interracial dating

7 February 2021 9:21 AM

Couples
Peter Phillip and Veronika Komarkoba
Nicola Bruns and Brian Bergsteedt

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is the Keto diet safe?

7 February 2021 8:18 AM

Dr. Fundile Nyathi
Anke Pearson who has lost 15kgs following a keto diet

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Addicted to competitions

7 February 2021 7:53 AM

Diana Coke from Brighton in the UK, gave up full-time employment to enter competitions full time- and has won more than a quarter of a million pounds worth of prizes (or over 4 million rand) to date. Di enters around 400 competitions a week and wins so much cash and prizes she's been able to give up her job as a graphic designer.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

7 February 2021 7:04 AM

Jeff gives his latest report on what's happening outdoors in the Western Cape.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

International News with Katie McDonald

7 February 2021 6:52 AM

Military coup in Myanmar rocks the region
World’s largest battery to be built in Australia
Israel Folau back in the news after not being signed by the Dragons, Rugby League club
Affected by misfortune? Change your name...

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

