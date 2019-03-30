SAHRC monitors the state of mental health care in South Africa.

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 09:40 Dischem Brain of Capetalk Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Dischem Brain of Capetalk Contestants

125 125

Today at 09:50 Novavax vaccine trial shows people can be re-infected with Covid Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Prof Glenda Gray

125 125

Today at 10:05 SA receives first consignment of Covid-19 vaccines The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Dr Zweli Mkhize

125 125

Today at 10:08 International news with the BBC Pete Ross Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Pete Ross

125 125

Today at 10:33 Latest from Business Insider with Helena Wasserman Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Helena Wasserman

125 125

Today at 10:35 Gauteng Health suspends Tembisa Hospital CEO The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Nomathemba Mokgethi - Gauteng Health MEC

Lerato Gova - Spokesperson at Young Nurses Indaba

125 125

Today at 10:45 Last call for City vendors to apply for Smart Supplier Programme Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Alderman James Vos - Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opprtunities and Asset Management at City of Cape Town

125 125

Today at 11:05 Personal Finance with Paul Roelofse-The best investment! Is there such a thing? Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Paul Roelofse

125 125

Today at 11:05 Family Matters- Coping with mental illness in your family The Clement Manyathela Show

Guests

Charity Mkone

125 125

Today at 11:32 Tech made easy with Alistair Fairweather Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak

125 125

Today at 12:27 Defence drugs -SANDF responds The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Siphiwe Dlamini - Head Of Communications at Department Of Defence

Siphiwe Dlamini

125 125

Today at 12:40 In the pursuit of herd immunity The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Wim Delva

125 125

Today at 12:45 Open letter: SA People's Vaccine Campaign The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Fatima Hassan - Head and human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative (HJI)

Fatima Hassan, Founder and Head of Health Justice Initiative elaborates.

125 125

Today at 14:07 Legal Talk - Legal Talk - Marlon Shevelew tackles questions around rental property issues Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Marlon Shevelew office

125 125

Today at 14:40 The Every woman Project - textile artwork connecting the women of Cape Town - one stitch at a time Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Beryl Eichenberger

125 125