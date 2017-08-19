Health Feature: The health benefits of Rooibos tea

Bonnie Mbuli talks to Ernest Du Toit Spokesperson for the SA Rooibos Council



Here’s a brain teaser for you: What do lightning paced Springbok, Courtnall Skosan,

actress Katlego Danke and Black Like Me founder Herman Mashaba have in common?

Well, they all believe in the restorative powers of a good night’s sleep. And they all use

Rooibos tea before bedtime to make sure they get all the sleep they need.

According to research, South Africans sleep about 6 hours a night. And this is way too

little.